Kodak Black Takes Another Jab At Boosie Badazz On New Track "Christmas Eve"

BY Zachary Horvath
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri © Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Jan 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boosie Badazz at Atlanta Hawks against Orlando Magic game during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree via Imagn Images
Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz have exchanged words online and on wax in recent years and it seems the former is still not a fan of the OG.

Kodak Black seems like he's still got a bone to pick with Louisiana's Boosie Badazz. The Pompano Beach native just dropped a new song last night (Jan. 7) and it contains some bars aimed at the "Wipe Me Down" rapper. It's titled "Christmas Eve," but trust us, it has nothing to do with spreading any holiday cheer.

Instead, at around the 40-second mark Kodak Black fires a few shots. He paints the veteran as a sour old man who hates on the younger generation of artists, including himself. The "ZEZE" star calls him "lame" and that he once looked up to him as an "OG" but can't anymore.

Lastly, Kodak claims that part of the reason Boosie allegedly hates on him is because he wasn't able to sign him. A few fans caught the disses in the YouTube comments section, which is where you can find the track.

"That Boosie Diss Hard asf," one user writes. Another adds, "Boosie caught a stray [loudly laughing emoji]." A third recites one of this disses, giving it the fire emoji seal of approval. you don’t even move like a OGGGGGGG."

Do Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Have Beef?

Of course, if Kodak's dissing Boosie Badazz, there must be actually beef between these two... right? Well according to the latter, it's not that cut and dry. In an extensive interview with DJ Vlad of Vlad TV, Boosie dismissed that he's got any animosity towards his Floridian counterpart.

While he has responded to Black's disses in the past, namely on the song "Ungrateful," the 43-year-old doesn't think it's a diss track. His reasoning was that just because he had a few lines for him, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's what others may make it out to be.

However, it's pretty clear that Kodak isn't dancing around things. In February 2024, he put out a song on his YouTube titled "11am in Malibu." Rapping over Drake's "8 am in Charlotte," he says "8 a.m. in Charlotte but it was actually 11 in Malibu Canyon / I'm startin' to understand that I'm a threat to these n****s and I was just playin' / And I got longevity, and it's been longevity, and n****s been scared of me / From ever since I remember, that's what the streets tell me / I don't even care 'bout that sh*t though, I'm tryna get rich, h*e / Who Boosta think he is? Who you n****s think you be?"

