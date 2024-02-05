Kodak Black Disses Boosie Badazz On New Song, "11AM In Malibu"

Kodak Black came after Boosie Badazz on his new song, "11AM In Malibu." Rapping over the beat for Drake's "8AM in Charlotte," Black called out Boosie directly amid their ongoing feud.

He rapped: "Starting to understand that I’m a threat to these n****s and I was just playin’/ And I got longevity, and it’s been longevity/ And n****s been scared of me from ever since I remember, that’s what the streets tell me. I don’t even care about that sh*t, though, I’m tryna get rich, ho/ Who Boosie think he is? Who you n****s think you bein’?”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Boosie first took public issue with Kodak Black in response to the rapper working with 6ix9ine on the song “Shaka Laka.” “That n***a Yak f*cked me up,” he said on Instagram Live last summer. “I know them Zoes f*cked up right now. I know the state of Florida f*cked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. N***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F*cked me up.” After the two traded shots on social media, Boosie then took his complaints to his music with the song, “Ungrateful.”

Kodak Black Calls Out Boosie Badazz

Black's new song comes as he remains behind bars for the possession of Oxycodone. While his lawyer argues the rapper has a prescription for the drug, he'll have to wait until February 21 for a chance at a revocation of his supervised release Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

