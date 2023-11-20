Boosie Badazz Calls Out Kodak Black For Sampling Him Amid Their Beef

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black have some pretty contentious and, as of very recently, financially contingent beef to handle. Moreover, the former called out the latter on Sunday (November 19) for sampling his track "Let Me Ease Ya Mind" on his new song, "Eaze Your Mind." While it's not a direct interpolation or sample, the Baton Rouge MC still thinks that his Floridian rival took too much liberty with this cut. Furthermore, he blasted Yak both in tweet form and with a video uploaded to social media going over his grievances. In both instances, the 41-year-old made it clear that, even if they don't get along, they could've still made money together.

"DAM @kodakblack," Boosie's tweet read, which linked the music video for Kodak Black's record. "EVEN THO WE FELL OUT WE COULDA DID FAIR BUIZNESS #justbuizness." For those unaware, the two were most recently at odds due to Kodak's decision to collaborate with 6ix9ine on a song. Badazz wasn't very approving of this, as he sticks to a pretty stringent and very vocal anti-snitch philosophy that, in his opinion, should keep any and all MCs out of the rainbow-haired provocateur's way.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Speaks On Why Collaboration Album With T.I. Never Came To Be: “I Just F***ed It Up”

Boosie Fires Off Against Kodak Black For "Eaze Your Mind"

"Kodak..." Boosie's video response began in a sing-song voice. "I ain't trippin'. On my kids, bro, you gotta respect it, man. I ain't trippin', y'all trippin'. Stay tuned. I'll be posting more in six hours." It's unclear what exactly he means by this, as he gave no indication to how he will keep this going or whether things will escalate. Still, we'd bet on this not becoming a prettier sight to see. After all, the Trill Entertainment affiliate just threatened Rod Wave with legal action for sampling one of his tracks without permission.

The "Let Me Ease Ya Mind" MC Tells Us To "Stay Tuned": Watch

Meanwhile, what do you think about this exchange between these two artists and how it might develop? Is Louisiana's own simply doing too much and overreacting to this vague inspiration, or is the When I Was Dead artist truly responsible for undue credit? However you may feel, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie and Kodak Black.

Read More: Kodak Black Files To Have Drug Possession Case Thrown Out