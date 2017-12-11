christmas eve
- StreetwearMegan Fox Stuns In Flirty White Gown On Holiday Date With Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and her fiancé MGK enjoyed some sushi before hitting the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve bash.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Dismisses Diddy Rumors During Christmas Eve SermonThe pastor said he would not "address a lie."By Ben Mock
- CrimeBrandon "Boogie B" Montrell Killed In New Orleans ShootingThe 43-year-old comedian was outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve when he was fatally struck by a stray bullet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Life500+ U.S. Flights Cancelled On Christmas Due To Omicron & Staff ShortagesDelta and United appear to be scrambling while American and Southwest Airlines have said things are running smoothly on their end.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian West Rocks Dress With Built-In Abs For Christmas EveKim looking like Superman. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDak Prescott Delivers Unique Christmas Gift To Cowboys PlayersDak Prescott is definitely in the Christmas spirit.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" Release Date RevealedThe Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" is returning sooner than you may think.By Alexander Cole
- RandomFlorida Man Woke Up To Burglar Sucking His Toes On Christmas EveFlorida Man meets Florida Man.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Seemingly Rekindle Romance At Christmas PartyAgain?By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKanye West, Elon Musk, Travis Scott & Quavo Form Strangest Rap Group At Christmas PartyTime for everyone's favourite game: Name That Supergroup. By Noah C
- Pop CultureCanadian TV Network Cuts Off Donald Trump's "Home Alone 2" CameoDonald Trump didn't make the cut. By Aida C.
- GramKim Kardashian Shares Christmas Eve Photo With Kanye West & ChildrenCheck out the cute X-mas photo from The West's!By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentRun The Jewels 3, Three Years Later: The Intangible Chemistry Of Killer Mike and El-PThree years on from gracing us all with the Christmas miracle of "Run The Jewels 3," we charted the incredible rapport between Killer Mike and El-P that brought their careers to unforeseen heights.By Robert Blair
- MusicYouTuber Claims To Endure 10-Hour Loop Of "Sicko Mode" & "Mo Bamba"The YouTube whistleblowers are hot on his trail.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Bamboozled As Magician Turns Dove Into Popeyes Chicken TendersBoosie Badazz lets a magician run bandulo on his mind.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentChristmas Day Netflix List: What To Watch For The HolidayMerry Christmas!! Time for some Netflix, family and chill.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTroy Ave Continues Xmas Series With "White Christmas 6"Troy Ave comes through with another edition of his "White Christmas" series.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWiz Khalifa Gets 24hrs On His Marijuana "Fitness" Before ChristmasTaylor Gang and Private Club Records team up on "Fitness."By Alex Zidel
- News24hrs Drops "24HRS B4 XMAS" With Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign & More24hrs celebrates Christmas Eve with a few of his closest friends.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosKodak Black Gets Festive With "Christmas In Miami"Kodak Black is joined by Yung Miami in the visuals for "Christmas in Miami."
By Rose Lilah
- MusicOffset Wants To Spend Christmas Eve With Cardi B & Baby KultureOffset wants to go home. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces "Ahlan" Mixtape & Release DateYoungBoy Never Broke Again is about to cap off his prolific year with another mixtape. By Aron A.