Megan Fox Stuns In Flirty White Gown On Holiday Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in style earlier this week, enjoying a meal together before hitting the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve bash. The couple stopped by Nobu Malibu ahead of the party, turning heads with their dramatic looks. Fox stunned in a strapless Mirror Palais gown complete with plenty of flirty cutouts. She paired it with some platform heels, a long white jacket, and a sparkling clutch. The actress complimented her bold look with a simple updo, smoldering eye makeup, and a few silver accessories. MGK sported all black, holding her hand in a pair of leather pants and a plunging sweater. He similarly accessorized with a pearl necklace by Vivienne Westwood and some striking silver earrings.

The duo's fun sushi date fits are far from the first to capture fans' attention lately, however. Last month, they also made headlines for their GQ Man of the Year party looks. Fox wore a daring asymmetrical Mugler dress, rocking her bright red hair in a chic bob. MGK flexed his affinity for leather once again, arriving in a long leather coat and matching pants.

Megan Fox's Mirror Palais Dress

The Kardashians' holiday event was surely jam-packed with familiar faces, including one of the most well-known celebrity children, Blue Ivy Carter. It appears as though the 11-year-old took some time off from working on her dance moves to attend. Timothee Chalamet also stopped by amid his romance with the youngest Jenner sister Kylie, as seen in a fun photo shared on social media by Travis Barker's son, Landon.

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, went all out with her festive look, enjoying a couple of "polar expresso martinis" in a sequin black and gold gown. What do you think of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's latest date night looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

