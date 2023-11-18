Megan Fox’s Low-Cut Mugler Dress Stuns At “GQ” Event

Megan Fox had all eyes on her at GQ's Man of the Year event. The actress and author showed out in a daring asymmetrical white Mugler dress with a plunging neckline. Furthermore, Fox made the dress pop even more by pairing it with a vivid scarlet bob and long polka-dot decorated nails. However, Fox appeared to attend the event alone and was not in the company of her long-time partner, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox's appearance comes just a few days after she released an emotional book of poetry entitled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In one poem, as previewed by PEOPLE, Fox speaks about losing an unborn daughter to a miscarriage. "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?" the gut-wrenching section reads.

Fox And MGK Debut Couple's Costume At Halloween

Rarely does a chance for Fox to dress up go unmissed. Halloween 2023 was no exception to this. At a Halloween party in Los Angeles, the couple rocked a a killer-victim dynamic for their Halloween costumes this year. MGK dressed as The Bride, Uma Thurman's iconic character from Kill Bill. Meanwhile, Fox dressed as Gogo Ubari, the infamous "schoolgirl assassin" who provides one of Kill Bill: Part 1's most memorable fights. However, Gogo also ends up as one of The Bride's victims, famously bleeding from her eyes as she dies. Fox made sure to include the tear-like blood in her costume. However, the choice proved controversial, as the actor's guild was still on strike and had asked members to avoid costumes from struck media.

Furthermore, at a separate event, Fox and MGK channeled their love of anime as they went as characters from Death Note. Kelly went as the shinigami Ryuk while Fox went as the manga/anime's protagonist, Light Yagami. Furthermore, the appearances also marked a turning point for the couple. The pair have spent most of the year reconciling after Fox abruptly called off their wedding. According to reports, MGK has been working hard to win Fox back after being unfaithful to her. "They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together. They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week.

