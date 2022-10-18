GQ Men of the Year Awards
- MusicTravis Scott Interviews Himself At GQ Men Of The Year AwardsTravis Scott asked himself the questions while walking on the red-carpet at GQ's Men of the Year Awards.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearMegan Fox's Low-Cut Mugler Dress Stuns At "GQ" EventFox referred to herself as a "vampire in Mugler."By Ben Mock
- MusicChloe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Link Up At GQ's "Men Of The Year" PartyChloe Bailey turned heads in a shimmering white gown at GQ's "Men Of The Year" event.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicM.I.A. Calls Out GQ For Dropping Her From GQ Men Of The Year AwardsM.I.A. went at GQ for dropping her from the Men Of The Year Awards after her controversial comments on vaccines.By Cole Blake