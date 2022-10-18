M.I.A. slammed GQ on Twitter after the publication informed her that she’d been dropped from their photoshoot for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The outlet had been upset with her recent tweets about the vaccines for COVID-19.

“You print words for living [sic]. How do you judge man of the year when you don’t have balls?” M.I.A. tweeted, while sharing a message from a representative for the publication.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

As for the controversial post, M.I.A. had tweeted, “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” before adding in another post, “Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending. One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race.”

Alex Jones had recently been ordered to pay out $1 billion in damages to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre. Jones had slandered the family members as paid actors and spread other falsehoods about the shooting.

The polarizing comments from M.I.A. have largely overshadowed the release of her sixth studio album, MATA, which arrived last Friday.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards are scheduled for November 16.

Check out M.I.A.’s recent post about GQ below.

You print words for living . How do you judge man of the year when you don’t have balls ? pic.twitter.com/2dMlu0MAVJ — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 14, 2022

[Via]