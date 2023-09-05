Megan Fox Sports A New Hair Color And Hairstyle In Latest Photos

Megan Fox’s stylistic appearances continue to change and they always get people talking. It is usually to fawn over her stunning looks but this time it is a little different. The evolution of Megan Fox usually is her new hairstyle and this one might take the cake for the most surprising one yet. It is also shocking because we have not heard many rumblings from her and her man, Machine Gun Kelly. They seem to be keeping a bit of a lower profile and that might be the better for it.

Just about a month and a half ago, MGK took issue with some fans saying Megan is, “beautiful as f**k.” This happened during the Orange County Fair and one of the people who witnessed the attack by the rapper and punk artist said they did not mean anything by it. The younger brother of one of the men was the one who made the statement and MGK took it as a catcall towards Megan Fox. Things got a little heated and since that moment it seems the two have not been photographed as until recently.

This Is A New Direction For Megan Fox

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18:Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City.(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Page Six reported Megan Fox’s wildly red hair after the grabbed some food in New York. The two were spotted walking towards their chauffeur. All the attention went right to the bright red appearance, to pair with a black dress with white polka dots. Most recently, as seen above, Megan is rocking her more traditional long hair in an orange/amber tone. This should get some more fans talking about her soon enough.

What are your initial thoughts on Megan Fox’s new hair color and style? Is this your favorite look from her, or is not working for her? If it is not looking good to you, what color should she go with? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around Megan Fox.

