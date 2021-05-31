couples
- RelationshipsSukihana Roots For Rekindled Romance, Shuts Down Summer Walker's Suggestion To Reunite With Kill Bill"Now go call Bill," Summer Walker told Suki.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Sports A New Hair Color And Hairstyle In Latest PhotosMegan's got a fiery new look. By Zachary Horvath
- TVChrisean Rock Hilariously Reacts To Blueface's Corny Antics On "Crazy In Love""When you pregnant, hungry, hot with a wig on, traveling when you want to lay down… Ain’t shit funny," one social media user commented on the clip.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Reveals Wild Texts From Moneybagg Yo: "I'm Headed Straight There, Stay Naked"Ari's man suggested that she make her 8:45 meeting wait so they could get it on first.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Attends Machine Gun Kelly's Berlin Concert After Halting Wedding PlansMGK took over the stage at the Waldbühne earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLil Meech Calls Summer Walker Out For "Watching Maury Too Much"Summer wasn't impressed after texting her man and realizing that both of his phones were off.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup RumoursIn the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsFans Think Kehlani & 070 Shake Have Broken UpThe two were just celebrating Shake's birthday with sweet messages over the summer.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Posts Rare Photo Of Kylie Jenner "Throwing That Ass Down" In The KitchenEven with two young kids, Trav and Kylie manage to have fun together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" StarThe rapper's fans have been in a frenzy as they speculate on the status of Kevin and Dreka Gates's marriage.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLil Durk Tattoos India Royale's Face On His Leg, Twitter ReactsSome people think Durk's tattoo doesn't do India's beauty justice at all.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert & JT Go On A Double Date With Future & Dess DiorTwo of hip-hop's hottest couples stepped out together in Miami this weekend.By Alex Zidel