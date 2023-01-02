While breakups aren’t all that uncommon in the world of hip-hop, some hurt far more than others. For instance, seeing Blueface and Chrisean Rock declare themselves as single over and over again is much less painful than watching the demise of Kevin and Dreka Gates.

In the summer, the married couple surprisingly seemed to be going their separate ways. For his part, the rapper addressed all the drama in his “Super General Freestyle.” Throughout his lyrics, he raps, “Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’ / Made the ‘Dreka’ song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image.”

After the song was released, listeners were waiting for a reaction from Kevin’s wife, though they never really got one. Rather, she used her social media account to show the world that she’s been in rest and relaxation mode. At the time, videos of her taking a luxurious bath as well as tending to her garden appeared on her Story.

Though the “2 Phones” hitmaker began sparking relationship rumours with Jojo Zarur in the summer, he and Dreka appear to have made up just as quickly as they allegedly ended.

At the end of June, cameras previously caught them hugging at an autograph signing, their two children in tow.

Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates attend the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Warner Music)

The next month, Dreka let the world know what she’s been streaming her partner’s Khaza project, even if it includes a diss aimed at her. Specifically, her favourite title seems to be “Scars,” though that may have changed in recent months.

Things have been relatively quiet between the Gates’ since the summer, though they stepped out on New Year’s Eve to celebrate. In videos posted to @theshaderoom, the pair obviously smiles ear to ear as they dance and sing the night away together.

“Now y’all should’ve known Kevin Gates wasn’t giving Dreka up,” one social media user concurrently wrote after seeing the clip.

Another person later chimed in with, “I can’t even judge Dreka and Kevin. I understand, I’ve been there too.” Additionally, someone else called out the mother of two for reuniting with her man.

“Dreka wild as hell back vibing w Kevin Gates. Girl the amount of times he has asked God to kill y’all kids to make [people] think he telling the truth is just crazy,” they comparatively pointed out.

Check out more Twitter reactions to the undeniably heartwarming NYE video below. Afterward, tell us if you think Kevin and Dreka Gates are endgame in the comment section.

I will always come back to your LOVE, I just needed some time & space. 😩😩🥰🥰 Kevin Gates and Dreka pic.twitter.com/604C0hCUw5 — Chaderneè B IV (@tweetinoutdablu) January 2, 2023

Now y’all should’ve known Kevin Gates wasn’t giving Dreka up. Lol this is why I mind my business. pic.twitter.com/C6TENt6v1G — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 2, 2023

Dreka bringing In the new year with Kevin Gates : pic.twitter.com/P5PfeE6I3F — DND (@thebobbyeffect) January 2, 2023

Dreka and Kevin gates back together is the reason why u stay out of ppl relationships 😭 — Nadi 🤸🏽 (@_BoujeeGhetto) January 2, 2023

I can’t even judge Dreka and Kevin. I understand. I’ve been there too 😂😂. — Lauren (@laurenn118) January 2, 2023

I was so happy to see dreka & Kevin gates singing their hearts out to each other like that on new year🫶🏾 I love that for them😘 — Uniqua Wicker (@WickerUniqua) January 2, 2023

I knew that Dreka would find her way back to Kevin…. When it’s meant it’s meant can’t nothing stop that real 🖤 — 👁 connect the dots ✨🖤 (@YuallThePlugg) January 2, 2023

kevin and dreka making 2023 a “get back together” year LMAO — æ (@gemofallgeminis) January 2, 2023

Dreka wild as hell back vibing w Kevin Gates. Girl the amount of times he has asked God to kill y’all kids to make ppl think he telling the truth is just crazy 😭😭😭 — Q➿ (@ThatsQuan_DOE) January 2, 2023

whatever Kevin gates doing to dreka somebody need to do it to me 🤣 — ☄️ (@dreaminrealife) January 2, 2023

That’s rite Kevin love on ur boo I love to see it🥰

He loves dreka idgaf what nobody gotta say! — Blacc Beauty (@TercheleJ) January 2, 2023

Dreka make Kevin look good . — Bria'nna Nicole (@BabyBCole) January 2, 2023

[Via]