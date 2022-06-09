dreka gates
- MusicWho Is Kevin Gates? Louisiana's Wild SuperstarFrom his iconic hit "2 Phones" to constantly being in the headlines for wild reasons, we're diving into the story of Kevin Gates. By Caleb Hardy
- SongsKevin Gates Reunites With Dreka On “Breakfast”Kevin Gates drops off his latest single, "Breakfast." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKevin Gates & Wife Dreka Share BTS Of "Breakfast" Music Video ShootWhile they previously teased the music video itself, the couple also shared some wholesome behind-the-scenes clips.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDreka Gates Teases PDA-Filled "Breakfast" Music Video With Kevin GatesFans of the long-term lovers were devastated when they seemingly called it quits last year. Now, though, their relationship is back in the public eye.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup RumoursIn the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDreka Gates Has Kevin Gates' "Khaza" On Repeat: "Late Night Vibes"Dreka Gates is feeling Kevin Gates' "Scars." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKevin Gates Shares Video Hugging Dreka Gates At Autograph Signing After Breakup RumoursDespite all the drama, the Gates family looks happier than ever.By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsKevin Gates "Khaza" ReviewThe unflinching honesty, aggressive delivery, and bold melodies are a return to form for one of Louisiana’s most consistent artists of the past decade.
By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Gates & Wife Dreka Spotted Together With Their KidsThe pair have made headlines in recent weeks but were seen at the rapper's meet and greet.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsWhat Did Dreka Do? Her Role In Kevin Gates' CareerIn the early days of Kevin Gates' career, his girl was responsible for everything from DJing his shows to handing out his CDs to strangers. By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKevin Gates' Freakiest SongsKevin Gates has a history of getting as nasty as he wants on wax. We're highlighting some of his most explicit records from through out his career.By Robert Blair
- GramKevin Gates Posts Up With Jojo Zarur While Delivering Ominous ThreatThe rapper had an intense message for a "tough guy" who has been thumb thuggin'. "I'm all the way out here," says Gates.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentKevin Gates "Super General" Freestyle: A Lyric Break DownWe break down the many references littered across Kevin Gates's controversial "Super General" freestyle.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Dreka Gates' IG Story After Kevin Gates Drops Diss TrackKevin's "Super General" freestyle appeared to confirm a split from his wife.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKevin Gates "Super General" Freestyle Elicits Strong Reaction From FansMany fans are taking the side of Dreka right now.By Alexander Cole