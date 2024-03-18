Cardi B Clarifies Going 50/50 With Offset, Says Fans Were Cursing Her Out After Original Comments

Cardi B says she and Offset don't go 50/50 on everything they buy, clarifying previous advice she gave couples about pooling their income to maximize their investment options. She explained that fans quickly began cursing her out on social media while discussing her remarks on Instagram.

“The men started praising me and the women started attacking me,” she said. “First things first, I never said women and men have to go 50/50... I want to make this very f*cking clear. Me and Offset, we don’t go 50/50. We bought a house, and we went half and half on our Atlanta home. We got two properties that we bought together, two investment homes. I bought my home in Jersey myself, and he bought a condo in Miami himself.“ She also explained how she's lucky to be part of the "one-percent."

Cardi B & Offset Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Cardi made the original take while speaking with Gillie and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. “How y’all ever gonna save up to buy a house? Or buy a business? If you make the same money but he pays all the bills?” she asked. “‘Cause he’s never gonna be able to afford to. Certain things it’s a joint thing to do.” Check out her latest explanation of the opinion below.

Cardi's 50/50 stance comes after she and Offset split up, last year, but have since reconciled. She made the original breakup announcement back in December amid rumors that Offset was unfaithful. The Migos rapper recently directed the music video for her new song “Like What (Freestyle).” Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

