Sukihana Roots For Rekindled Romance, Shuts Down Summer Walker’s Suggestion To Reunite With Kill Bill

Recently, Sukihana took to social media to showing her support for reunited couples. She shared some photos of Summer Walker and Lil Meech, Nelly and Ashanti, Birdman and Toni Braxton, and more. "MOOD," her caption reads. "Look at summer yall [laughing emoji]. Childddd go get yall man back." While Suki may be rooting for her peers' relationships, she made it clear that she has no intentions of getting back with her own ex, Kill Bill.

The duo called it quits last year, and he's since been arrested on drug charges and more. Summer Walker saw Suki's post, responding with a laughing emoji and telling her, "Now go call Bill." Suki responded to Walker's suggestion with a simple message. "Child that man in jail and this about you," she wrote.

Read More: Cam’ron Tells Hilarious Sukihana Story About Hearing “Eating” For The First Time

Sukihana Doesn't Want To Get Back With Kill Bill

While Suki's no longer rocking with Bill, it does appear as though she's in a new relationship, though she's yet to reveal who the lucky guy is. In October, she provided fans with an eagerly-anticipated update on her music as well as her relationship status. "To all my fans I'm working on on my project I have a lot of good coochie music coming," she explained. "I love y'all so much. I just needed to move into my house and get my kids right cause I'm a mother first."

She went on to give a brief yet telling description of her new man, which sparked a bit of concern among fans. She claimed that whoever she's dating sells percs, and even got a tattoo of her name already. It's unclear whether or not she's still seeing the mystery man, or if she's since moved on. What do you think of Sukihana showing her support to couples who have separated and then came back together? What do you think of her exchange with Summer Walker about her relationship with Kill Bill? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DDG Smacks Sukihana While Filming NLE Choppa’s New Movie: Watch

[Via][Via]