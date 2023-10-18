Sukihana Updates Fans On Her Life And New Music

Sukihana has been surprisingly quiet recently and she took to Instagram to explain why to her fans. "To all my fans I'm working on on my project I have a lot of good coochie music coming. I love y'all so much. I just needed to move into my house and get my kids right cause I'm a mother first," she said in a long post shared to her story. But that wasn't the only thing she shared with fans. She also hyped up her upcoming tour while sharing some of the music she's been listening to with fans.

But the end of her message is what has most people talking. She describes her relationship status in a way that left some fans concerned. She discusses that she's still dating someone selling percs and even got a new name tattooed on her. While some fans in the comments showed off their concerns, many just expressed apathy for Suki. "Everything I’ve learned about this lady has been against my will," and "I wonder what's this woman's budget is for posting her because I guarantee you we did not ask for this info and majority of people don't care," two of the top comments read. Check out her full post and the fan reactions below.

Read More: Sukihana Twerks In Sheer Bodysuit, Reminds Fans She’s The “Hottest Underground Artist”

Sukihana Provides An Update

Last week Sukihana avoided a major drama with Sexyy Red. She dropped a new track that seemed like it might have lyrics addressing Red's recent sex tape leaking scandal. Thankfully some internet detectives were around to pick out the context clues and prove that there was no connection. The pair appear to still be on good terms after the controversy died down.

Just before that scandal took off Sukihana expressed interest in collaborating with Drake on music. Seemingly by coincidence, right after that Sexyy Red appeared on a song from Drake's new album called "Rich Baby Daddy." What do you think about Sukihana sharing a concerning life update with fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sukihana Breaks Down In Tears On “L&HH” Over People Bringing Up Her Past Life

[Via]