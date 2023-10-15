Sukihana Twerks In Sheer Bodysuit, Reminds Fans She’s The “Hottest Underground Artist”

Sukihana recently took to Instagram to drop off another batch of thirst traps for fans. The "Grinch" performer is seen in a sheer fishnet bodysuit, which she paired with some silver boots and star pasties. "Hottest underground artist in America," she captioned her carousel alongside some gator emojis.

In subsequent posts, the Delaware native is also seen throwing it back at a club, performing her track alongside Sexyy Red, "Hoodrats." This is nothing new for the hitmaker, but regardless, fans are glad to see her living her best life. In another clip, Suki encourages fans to secure tickets for her The Good Cat Tour, which she kicked off last week.

Sukihana Shares New Thirst Traps

Sukihana and special guest T-Rell began the tour with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Birmingham. Tonight (October 15), she's set to take the stage in Boston before heading down south for a few additional shows. Sukihana's The Good Cat Tour features notable performances in LA, NYC, Vegas, and more. The 31-year-old continues to work her way to the top, and it looks like she's aiming high. Recently, she revealed that one of her dream collaborators would be Canadian rapper Drake. This doesn't appear to be out of the realm of possibility for Suki, as her friend Sexyy Red is featured on his new album, For All The Dogs.

Despite Suki and Sexyy's public friendship, the latter's recent sex tape leak left some social media users speculating. Amid the scandal, Sukihana shared a clip of one of her music videos alongside the caption "Stop lying bout what y’all really be doing." This led some fans to think she was shading Sexyy Red, despite evidence suggesting that the duo are as friendly as ever. What do you think of Sukihana's new thirst traps? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sukihana.

