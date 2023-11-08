Summer Walker Back With Lil Meech Once Again In New Photos

One of the biggest dramas of 2023 came when Summer Walker called out Lil Meech for cheating on her during their relationship. Though their romance was short lived there was seemingly drama around every corner the entire time. That concluded when Walker took to her Instagram story to hint at the fact that Meech was unfaithful. Or at least fans thought that would be the conclusion. Starting late last month the pair began to popping up together again fueling fan speculation.

The speculation started when Walker shared a picture of Meech to her Instagram story. She also attached a particular part of a particular song that had fans speculating that the couple could be picking things back up. That turned out to be the case when they started popping up together more and more in the successive weeks. They went to the club together and even took Summer's children to a pumpkin patch to celebrate Halloween. Now the couple appear to be all in on being back together.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Trolls Summer Walker For Reconciling With Lil Meech As Exes Appear Infatuated

More Summer Walker And Lil Meech Pics Emerge

Now even more pictures of the couple have emerged. Once again, they've coming via Summer's IG story as the singer posted a pair of poolside photos of the two together. While they don't come with captions the intentions are pretty clear. This seems like the fullest embrace yet of the pair reuniting as a couple.

In the comments though, fans still remember Meech's alleged infidelity. "This that look when you cheat again and she ain’t find out," one of the top comments reads. "Summer over there singin 'he’s mine , you may have had him once but I got him all the time'” another comment agrees. The general sentiment from fans seems to be that Summer shouldn't be giving him another chance. What do you think of Summer Walker and Lil Meech getting back together after their scandal earlier this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Summer Walker Poses With Lil Meech Amid Reconciliation Rumors

[Via]