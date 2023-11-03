Summer Walker & Lil Meech Reaffirm Their Romance Once Again In New Social Media Pic

Summer Walker and Lil Meech have been through their fair share of speed bumps in their romantic journey. In fact, things got pretty nasty at one point amid cheating rumors and a high-profile split that seemingly brought an end to that saga. But like a lot of spicy and controversial pairings online, it seems like they can't get enough and are once again committed to one another. Recently, they fueled the flames of this again by posting a picture of the BMF star kissing the R&B singer. Even though fans seem quite divided on whether this is a good thing or not, the duo is clearly leaning into that with a lot of activity.

Furthermore, all we can hope for is that Lil Meech and Summer Walker are in a much better place relationship-wise than they were previously. Of course, it's hard to tell any of this from just social media and our parasocial connection to them as media outlets or as fans. After all, they seemed to get together and be all lovey-dovey quickly, only for the house of cards to fall in impactful fashion. Nevertheless, things might've returned to the status quo, and supporters wish that it's for legitimate and not clout-related reasons.

Lil Meech Smooches Summer Walker In New Photo

Another aspect of this rekindled fling is that it opened up previous beefs and arguments that took place with it as their root. For example, Jayda Cheaves trolled Summer Walker after rumors that she was back with Lil Meech picked up steam. If you didn't know, Walker had expressed that she didn't want to be stuck in a toxic relationship with a former partner the same way that she thought Cheaves was stuck with Lil Baby. That caused fans to call a low blow play, and Cheaves agreed with the sentiment that this was out of line.

Regardless, what do you think about Lil Meech and Summer Walker getting back together, apparently? Do you think they smoothed things out or is round two of a public breakup on the way? In any case, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on this relationship, stay logged into HNHH.

