Lil Meech’s Alleged New Flame Reportedly Takes Shots At Summer Walker

Lil Meech and Summer Walker broke up, and a lot of gossip, rumors, and alleged shots are emerging as a result. Moreover, the “BMF” actor recently posted a picture of a mystery woman licking his face on social media, which made viewers go wild. On her part, the R&B singer has addressed the situation multiple times, sometimes directly and sometimes vaguely. Regardless, amid cheating allegations and a lot of rumors from fans as a result, it’s not a pretty situation. What’s more is that it could get even spicier if online reports are true of Meech already having a new flame.

Furthermore, people lit up on social media when Lil Meech was spotted with another woman while out and about. Not only that, but apparently people tracked her social media down, although there’s no direct confirmation that it’s really her. Nevertheless, apparently she dissed Summer Walker on her Instagram Story in response to a fan’s cruel opinion. “OMG lil meech just lost a single mom of 3 with 2 baby daddies I know he sick rn,” the fan wrote with a laughing emoji. “He ain’t [lose] s**t,” the alleged new boo captioned her repost.

In fact, despite this potential shade from a new suitor, it seems like fans are the most pressed about this breakup. For example, one Summer Walker fan spotted Lil Meech as he exited his car and brought up his viral (and rumored) “caught in the act” moment. “Hey Meech, can you help me with my groceries?” they asked him, referring to his excuse of helping his cousin buy groceries when a video emerged of him walking into another woman’s apartment. Many believe that this is proof of infidelity, but it doesn’t matter much anymore now that they split.

Meanwhile, this is all still just hearsay as of writing this article, though we’re sure there will be more of that to come. Maybe Meech himself will confirm or deny these accusations, or Summer will chime in with a retaliation. In any case, this is far from over- though fans are mostly fueling at the moment. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Lil Meech and Summer Walker.

