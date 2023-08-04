Nick Cannon Shows Lil Meech Solidarity Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumours

When Summer Walker announced via Instagram late last month that she and Lil Meech have broken up, few were surprised to find out that the BMF actor’s alleged cheating is what lead to the split. Shortly after their romance began, the pair was plagued with drama from other women. Many of them came forward with troubling evidence against Meech. First, we saw Celina Powell upload an NSFW video getting intimate with the Florida native on her OnlyFans. Not long after that came videos of another woman wearing the young star’s easily recognizable chain.

Despite his denial of any wrongdoing, it seems Walker eventually caught Meech in the act. As a result, she quickly decided to walk away to preserve her peace. While she’s been busy turning up at the club with friends like Sexyy Red and Sukihana, the 23-year-old is raising eyebrows with his response to more damning cheating evidence. In a viral ring camera video, he’s seen walking into an unknown woman’s Houston apartment. This has led many to see the truth in the R&B darling’s claims. Meech claims he was only helping his cousin carry in groceries at the time, but still, not everyone believes him.

Nick Cannon Stands with Lil Meech

Among those who are taking Meech’s side in things is Nick Cannon. He obviously has something of an embattled reputation with the ladies himself. “I believe you my young brother! I’m always helping my cousins with the groceries! Such a F**kin Gentleman!” the father of 12 wrote on a recent IG post, confirming his friend’s appearance on Thursday (August 3) night’s episode of Wild N’ Out.

Prior to Nick Cannon inserting himself into the Summer Walker and Lil Meech situation, a former lover of the multi-talent’s called him out for the pain he caused during their relationship. According to Jessica White, she “wasn’t allowed” to be romantically involved with other people during her relationship with Cannon, despite his desire for a polyamorous union. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

