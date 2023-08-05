Lil Meech Advocates For Father’s Freedom, Summer Walker Seemingly Responds

Lil Meech and Summer Walker’s breakup is going to have a lot of repercussions for the pop culture gossip sphere. After all, their relationship was already so drama-filled and high-profile that its end shook blog pages up for a while. However, the “BMF” actor has more important things on his mind, like the years-long incarceration of his father, Big Meech. Of course, this bond is something that Lil Meech can explore more through portraying his father on the 50 Cent-produced series. Still, he recently posted some messages between them and included a plea for freedom in the caption.

“I’m cooling son just loccdown for count!” Big Meech wrote Lil Meech. “Dad just thinking about u, what u doing,” he responded the next day. “Son why you didn’t tell me you won the belt on wild’n Out?” Big Meech asked him. “I just caught the end of it tonight! I heard you say Free Big Meech. Thank you I love you never forgetting about your Pops always making me very Proud!!!” “Life Is Good I Can’t Complain…” Lil Meech captioned the post. “But I Cant Enjoy It Until The Man Who Made All Of This Possible Is With Me… #FreeBigMeech.”

Read More: Lil Meech Seemingly Avoids Saucy Santana & Summer Walker’s Twerking Antics

Lil Meech Shouts Out His Father

To bring things back to Summer Walker, she apparently responded to Lil Meech’s post on her Instagram Story. The R&B singer posted a Spongebob meme of Squidward holding a piece of paper, and it reads: “I just miss my dad, I just miss my granny.” Many assumed that its caption also referred to Meech’s situation. “Go to see the lady & heal that childhood trauma,” Summer wrote. Maybe Meech caught that, because he then posted a mystery woman licking his face on his Instagram Story.

Summer Walker Seemingly Responds- And He Does, Too

Meanwhile, there’s probably going to be a lot more to talk about when it comes to this former couple. In fact, there might even be a few references to him on Summer’s next release. Regardless, all that tea’s got to go somewhere, so we’ll keep an eye out for anything else that ruffles the gossip world’s feathers. For more news and the latest updates on Summer Walker and Lil Meech, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Lil Baby’s Ex Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer Walker