Lil Meech Seemingly Avoids Saucy Santana & Summer Walker’s Twerking Antics

One rap diva who’s definitely not facing criticism for her stage presence these days is Sexyy Red. While other up-and-comers have been called out for relying too heavily on twerking and other salacious stunts, the St. Louis native has the men of rap lining up to meet her, and recent performances have been jam-packed. On Friday (August 4) night, the Hood Hottest Princess took the stage in Atlanta, and seeing as she’s friends with plenty of the city’s biggest names in music, she decided to bring them out as a surprise. Summer Walker was among the group, as were Saucy Santana and Sukihana.

As you may recall, the mother of three announced her split from BMF actor Lil Meech earlier this week and has been making the most of Hot Girl Summer since then. Interestingly, the 23-year-old was spotted in the crowd during Red’s performance, and while his ex was shaking her booty with her besties, Meech seemed to be doing his best to avoid looking in her general direction.

Lil Meech Appears to Avoid His Ex, Summer Walker

Since the video hit blogs this morning, Suki and Santana have hopped in the comment section to clear things up. “It’s a big screen where [you] can watch instead of looking at the stage,” the latter noted on a post from @theneighborhoodtalk. “FYI! And it’s gay boy twerking on stage. A lot of men [probably] wasn’t watching that part.”

The Love & Hip-Hop cast member also spoke up on Meech’s behalf, writing, “Childdddd he wasn’t being rude, he [probably] just didn’t want to see our cousin Santana’s Southern fried booty meat thrown in a circle.”

Sukihana and Saucy Santana Clear the Air

Read Sukihana's comedic comment for yourself below, and keep scrolling to see an up-close video of Summer Walker's twerking at the Sexyy Red concert last night.

