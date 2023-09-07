Lil Meech & King Von’s Sister Joke About His Grocery Incident

For those unaware, Meech had claimed that a women he let into his room while dating Summer Walker was a cousin that he helped with her groceries.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Meech & King Von’s Sister Joke About His Grocery Incident

Lil Meech and Summer Walker's relationship ended with just as much power as when it started, although a contentious split contrasted heavily with a passionate link-up. Regardless, both celebrities seem to be over the whole thing and are leaving it all in the past... right? Well, in a recently uploaded TikTok from none other than King Von's sister, we see that some history still inspires jokes. In the clip, Von's relative holds some groceries in her hands as the "BMF" actor stands beside her. The audio that plays, one of Meech saying he was helping his cousin out with some groceries, prompted her to laugh and him to give a middle finger.

Moreover, for those unaware, this refers to what many see as Lil Meech's excuse for cheating on Summer Walker. It propped up because fans found a clip of him bringing another woman into his abode with some bags. In his excuse, Demetrius Flenory Jr. said that he just helped his cousin out with some groceries. Of course, fans found that hard to believe, and it resulted in a lot of jokes online.

Read More: Lil Meech’s Alleged New Flame Reportedly Takes Shots At Summer Walker

King Von's Sister Trolls Lil Meech Over His "Groceries"

For example, when a Summer Walker fan ran into Lil Meech out on his everyday routine, they asked him if he was getting groceries. He ignored their advances, but we can't imagine that it was easy considering how much the situation and relationship went viral on social media. The R&B singer and Meech were quite loved-up online, and to see it crumble was a shock but also as frantic as their personas led on. After all, this followed a series of different cheating accusations that they answered on the Internet.

Meanwhile, it seems like there's still a bit of bad blood left over from this breakup. After Meech wrote a plea to let his father out of jail, Summer apparently responded to this on her Instagram page. Whether or not the actor and rapper has family issues is another story; that's not for any of us to decide or speak on. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Meech and Summer Walker, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Lil Meech Seemingly Avoids Saucy Santana & Summer Walker’s Twerking Antics

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.