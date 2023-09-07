Lil Meech & King Von’s Sister Joke About His Grocery Incident

Lil Meech and Summer Walker's relationship ended with just as much power as when it started, although a contentious split contrasted heavily with a passionate link-up. Regardless, both celebrities seem to be over the whole thing and are leaving it all in the past... right? Well, in a recently uploaded TikTok from none other than King Von's sister, we see that some history still inspires jokes. In the clip, Von's relative holds some groceries in her hands as the "BMF" actor stands beside her. The audio that plays, one of Meech saying he was helping his cousin out with some groceries, prompted her to laugh and him to give a middle finger.

Moreover, for those unaware, this refers to what many see as Lil Meech's excuse for cheating on Summer Walker. It propped up because fans found a clip of him bringing another woman into his abode with some bags. In his excuse, Demetrius Flenory Jr. said that he just helped his cousin out with some groceries. Of course, fans found that hard to believe, and it resulted in a lot of jokes online.

King Von's Sister Trolls Lil Meech Over His "Groceries"

For example, when a Summer Walker fan ran into Lil Meech out on his everyday routine, they asked him if he was getting groceries. He ignored their advances, but we can't imagine that it was easy considering how much the situation and relationship went viral on social media. The R&B singer and Meech were quite loved-up online, and to see it crumble was a shock but also as frantic as their personas led on. After all, this followed a series of different cheating accusations that they answered on the Internet.

Meanwhile, it seems like there's still a bit of bad blood left over from this breakup. After Meech wrote a plea to let his father out of jail, Summer apparently responded to this on her Instagram page. Whether or not the actor and rapper has family issues is another story; that's not for any of us to decide or speak on. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Meech and Summer Walker, check back in with HNHH.

