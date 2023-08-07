Lil Meech Trolled By Summer Walker Fan With “Groceries” Request

Lil Meech was trolled by a fan of his ex, Summer Walker, in a video circulating on social media. In the clip, one person taunts him as he exits his vehicle, asking for help with their groceries. Meech previously claimed he was helping a woman with her groceries when a video of him entering someone’s apartment went viral on social media.

“Hey Meech, can you help me with my groceries?” the person asked the actor and rapper. “Cousin, can you help me with my groceries?” He ignored the comment while continuing onward.

Lil Meech & Summer Walker At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Walker first made her cheating accusations public in July. Less than 24 hours later, the Ring doorbell footage of Meech surfaced online. “Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house,” he asked in response. “We went to the grocery store, man.” As for Walker’s claim, she alleged that Meech cheated in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. “It’s just cr*zy how a n***a will really try to pursue the fuck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote on Tuesday (August 1). “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.” Check out the latest viral clip of Meech below.

Fan Asks Meech For Help With “Groceries”

Lil Meech gets hit with "groceries" question by female fan https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/nkiy1w7Cic — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 7, 2023

In more posts, Walker seemed to compare herself to Lil Baby’s ex, Jayda Cheaves. “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” she wrote. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.” She added: “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.” Cheaves later fired back on social media: “Mfers round here starting they own trends and trying to INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.”

