Lil Meech and Summer Walker are in that celebrity relationship phase where everyone praying for their downfall. Recently, the two shook off claims that Meech cheated on Summer, which came from a woman who alleged that he gave her his chain. Regardless of all the conversation surrounding them and the haters they may have, it seems like they’re letting it all roll off their shoulders. Now, another allegation surfaced from a woman who messaged the R&B singer claiming that the “BMF” actor got her pregnant. Both were quite swift with their responses, and seemed more in sync with each other than last time.

“Hey girl,” wrote NYC model Tiffany Marie on Wednesday (July 5) via an Instagram direct message to Summer Walker. “I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs. Me and [Lil Meech] been seeing each other for the past 4 months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Fight Another Suitor Off

After Summer Walker asked for proof, Lil Meech used her own account to respond to Marie. “B***h why are u lyin this meech,” he wrote. “U don’t know me how stop playing before I have somebody at your job.” Despite the harsh response, Tiffany kept going. “You do know me so you need to stop lying,” she clapped back. “I have my receipts and since you wanna get catty I’ve already sent them to the blogs. You’ll see. Threatening me like I’m supposed to be scared lol you got me pregnant then you block me and now you lying to your girl.”

Then, she sent a picture of a positive pregnancy test with the message, “More receipts to come. I’ll be going to the doctors this week.” Apparently, Summer was having none of it. “What’s his phone number?” she asked. “Im’a chalk it up to you don’t have it, you’re sick, don’t hum no more.” Check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Summer Walker and Lil Meech.

