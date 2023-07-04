Anybody who exists in the public eye is going to have to deal with some trolls. Many artists have found their own way to deal with the haters, including Summer Walker. According to the Jasmine Brand, she put a hater on blast earlier today for switching their tone on her. After Summer posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Lil Meech a fan swiped up and said “you look like you stink girl.” But Summer had receipts and posted a screenshot to her story of old DMs from the same fan reaching out to her with praise.

In the comments, fans debated whether Summer Walker did the right thing. Some point out the audacity of particular fans who feel like they can say anything to their favorite artists. Others called out Summer herself for never responding to the fun until their messages turned negative. Regardless the altercation got fans’ attention and got people debating about how to handle haters online.

Summer Walker Has Receipts For Hater

Summer Walker and Lil Meech have been turning heads all over the place recently. The pair sported matching all-black outfits on the BET Awards red carpet that got plenty of attention. It was a pleasant surprise to see that side of them again following all the drama that came earlier last month. In a viral story, Summer Walker hit up the DMs of a woman who appeared to be wearing Lil Meech’s chain. Through a back-and-forth series of clarifications, it seems the couple have smoothed things over.

Earlier this year Summer Walker dropped her CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP to much acclaim. The project sports features from two superstars in J. Cole and Childish Gambino; The songs both artists feature on, in particular J. Cole, have racked up millions of streams in the weeks since the EP first dropped. It was Summer Walker’s first new release since her Life On Earth EP in 2020. What do you think about Summer Walker’s response to a trolling fan? Let us know in the comment section below.

