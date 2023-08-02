Lil Baby’s Ex Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer Walker

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have certainly been through quite a bit of drama over the years. However, they are no longer together. Initially, Jayda tried to stay with Baby despite his misgivings. Although, she has since revealed that this was a mistake. Now, she is flourishing and living life the way she wants. Unfortunately for her, she is still being dragged into other people’s mess. This was on full display recently as Summer Walker dragged her into some Lil Meech drama.

As we reported earlier this week, Summer Walker seemingly revealed that she was breaking up with Lil Meech. Moreover, Summer alluded to the fact that this was all due to some infidelity. “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best,” Summer wrote. “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.” Subsequently, Summer was hit with lots of criticism for bringing another woman into this, especially when she has nothing to do with the situation.

Jayda Cheaves Speaks

According to HipHopDX, Jayda Cheaves has since responded to Summer Walker in the comments of The Shade Room. “I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” she said. “Mfers round here starting they own trends and trying to INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.” In the midst of all of this, Lil Meech was going viral for a Ring camera video in which he could be seen with another woman. However, he has since claimed that he did nothing wrong, and that Summer won’t be leaving him, anytime soon.

Needless to say, Jayda Cheaves is not going to be tolerating any slander or sneak disses. Overall, you really cannot blame her for taking this approach. She didn't have anything to do with Meech and Summer's situation, which made her name drop feel icky. Let us know your thoughts on this entire drama, in the comments section down below.

