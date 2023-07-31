Summer Walker’s Lil Meech Breakup Announcement Gets Backlash For Mentioning Jayda Cheaves

It feels like it was just yesterday that news of Summer Walker and Lil Meech’s unexpected relationship took the internet by surprise. The pair faced plenty of ups and downs together, from being among the best-dressed at the 2023 BET Awards to accusations of infidelity running rampant. Try as she might to make things work with the BMF actor, Walker announced on Instagram this week that she and Meech are calling it quits. “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff,” she wrote on her Story. “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t,” the mother of three added in a separate slide.

It remains unclear if the Atlanta-born artist’s intentions were to be shady or silly with Lil Baby’s co-parent, but according to a post from Jayda’s Snapchat on Monday (July 31) morning, she’s not feeling her name being dropped in the announcement. “Mfers stay tryna be cap cool in DMs, but weird publicly. That’s why I be off this s**t,” Cheaves wrote on her Story.

Jayda Cheaves isn’t Feeling Summer Walker’s Name-Drop

Plenty of others have also since joined in on the discourse – many of them friends and/or fans of Jayda. “Summer should apologize to [her] because that’s not right 😢,” one person wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments. “I don’t think Summer meant it like that,” another user chimed in. “But it would have been best to not name-drop, especially if y’all are cool?” they added.

Elsewhere, others suggested that Cheaves should use the opportunity to give her bank account a boost by making merch dedicated to the drama. Keke Palmer recently took a similar approach when feuding with her baby daddy online, and earned endless praise (and likely cash) as a result.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more thoughts on Summer Walker randomly dragging Jayda Cheaves’ name into her breakup announcement. Do you think the Still Over It songstress took things too far, or was she simply trying to be relatable? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

