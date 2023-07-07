We’re used to reporting on the drama surrounding couples like Chrisean Rock and Blueface, or Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. This week, however, it’s been Keke Palmer and her (ex?) boyfriend Darius Jackson in the spotlight after he let insecurities about his co-parent wearing a sheer dress to watch Usher perform in Las Vegas get the better of him. While neither actress nor personal trainer has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, they seem to have either blocked or unfollowed each other on Instagram. In addition, Jackson has removed all photos of Palmer from his Instagram profile.

Palmer, meanwhile, has finally been reacting to his antics on Friday (July 7) afternoon. Less than an hour ago she shared a sweet video with her infant son Leodis, singing “Isn’t She Lovely” to the young boy as he sits happily in her arms. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍,” the Chicago native wrote in the caption, seemingly clapping back at Jackson’s controversial tweet criticizing her Usher outfit. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” Keke added before encouraging fans to shop the merch linked in her bio.

Keke Palmer is a MOTHA

Over on TikTok, the former child star kept the same energy while dancing along to a viral audio of herself singing, “If you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up.” It seems Palmer is a woman of her word, as she’s been moving in completely unbothered energy since the feud with Jackson began.

In the comments, many users have been speculating that trouble was brewing long before this “final straw” came. “As a Virgo… It was already issues/problems brewing at home. His public comment was him lashing out in an attempt to get her attention about his underlying insecurities of inferiority,” one person wrote. “He felt a lack [of] respect and importance wayyyy before the Usher show. All of this is just an example of how things could be handled better. If people were raised to have better communication skills versus whatever the hell else they learned.”

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read fans’ thoughts on Keke Palmer’s latest clap back at Darius Jackson. Who’s side are you on, moms or dads? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

