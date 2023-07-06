Yesterday, Keke Palmer posted a video of herself having the time of her life at an Usher concert. In the video, she’s seen wearing a sheer dress with a black bodysuit underneath. It was that outfit that sparked some controversy that has spiraled out of control. Afterward the father of Palmer’s child, Darius Jackson shared his thoughts on the videos in a tweet. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” his tweet reads. The post caught fans’ attention and sparked a LOT of responses. “The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and think they can’t be multifaceted,” one of the top responses reads.

After the controversy had been completely set off, Jackson doubled down on his opinions in a new tweet. Subsequently, he tweeted “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.” Unsurprisingly, his doubling down did little to quiet fans’ anger. Now Usher himself has weighed in on the situation, though he’s hardly taking sides. Meanwhile he made light of the whole affair in a post on the new Meta app Threads. His post reads “Am I trending yet?” While the app doesn’t even have a trending page yet it’s clear Usher knows he’s part of some big online discussions right now.

Usher Makes Light Of Keke Palmer Drama

Keke Palmer isn’t the only celeb caught dancing at a recent Usher show. Last month a video of Patti LaBelle getting down at an Usher show while fans cheered her on went viral. Earlier this year, Usher released his new single “GLU,” his first new track since 2021.

Usher also joined Muni Long for a remix of her song “Hrs & Hrs.” The remix turned the track into a hot and heavy duet between the pair. What do you think of Usher’s response to the ongoing Keke Palmer drama spawned from one of his concerts? Let us know in the comment section below.

