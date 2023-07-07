Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer doesn’t seem to be in her feelings about her co-parent, Darius Jackson’s latest antics. While they quickly became one of the internet’s favourite couples following the birth of their son in February, things for the young lovers quickly took a turn earlier this week. At the time, the 29-year-old publicly shaded Keke’s outfit of choice for an Usher concert in Las Vegas, during which the R&B heartthrob serenaded her with his silky smooth voice. “It’s the outfit tho… You a mom,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday (July 5).

At first, fans couldn’t tell whether the father of one was being serious or not. However, his dramatic attitude since leaves us thinking he was genuinely upset over Palmer’s sheer dress and interaction with Usher. Since the initial tweet, social media sleuths realized that Jackson and Palmer no longer follow each other on Instagram. Additionally, the personal trainer briefly deactivated his accounts before resurfacing with limited comments and a private Twitter page.

Darius Jackson Clears Keke Palmer from His Feed

On Elon Musk’s app, Darius has been busy tweeting Kanye West lyrics like, “I used to want this thing forever, y’all can have it back.” Elsewhere, his IG feed has gone through a notable cleanse, with all evidence of Keke’s face removed from his grid. Their months-old son, Leodis, remains in several of his recent uploads.

As for the former child star, she’s been online too. However, instead of addressing the drama or shading her co-parent, Palmer has left several photos of Jackson up on her Instagram between her many selfies. She also hasn’t let the potential heartbreak stop her from working harder than ever.

Meanwhile, Keke Remains Unbothered

Check out Keke Palmer’s latest Instagram post, in which she continues to focus on securing the bag, below. Do you think that Darius Jackson is overreacting? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

