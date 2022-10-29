Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.

While the My Turn rapper has been linked to a handful of different women in recent months, for her part, the social media influencer appears to have been spending a lot of time reflecting on her life with the 27-year-old – or so her plotline on The Impact: Atlanta has told us, anyway.

If you’ve tuned into the BET+ Original Series, which provides an up-close look into the lives of the cities’ top influencers, you may have heard some of Cheaves’ comments about her ex, as there have been many.

Most recently, though, the fashionista began trending on Twitter after revealing that she slept with Lil Baby on their first date many years ago. “I ain’t falling in love until I get that d*ck,” she declared to all of her friends.

“That’s why you f*ck the first night! My BD f*cked the first night, 100%” she went on to confirm as her friends reacted in surprise, some of them admitting that they had never heard the news before.

As per usual, it appears that Twitter’s stance on the admission is divided, with some users supporting Cheaves’ decision to make sure she likes every part of the Atlanta rapper before committing.

Others, however, have been less forgiving. “She said this like he ended up marrying her,” one person wrote. “Girl, you see how that went. I woulda kept this to myself.”

“Y’all make a n*gga wait and he still don’t be shit lol,” someone else clapped back. “Might as well get it out the way.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

