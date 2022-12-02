Social media influencer Jayda Cheaves is going viral once again after revealing her ideal man in an interview with Raymonte. Sharing that he has to be “hood,” she later sparked an online debate after joking that he also has to carry a gun.

“To be my n***a, you gotta be hood,” Cheaves shared during the interview. “I only f**k with hood n****s. I don’t want nothing that’s not hood.”

Next, the 25-year-old stated that he also has to tote a gun, adding, “You gotta carry a gun. If you don’t carry a gun, I don’t want you in my space.”

“I’m kidding y’all about the gun. Like y’all are dragging it,” she clarified in the now-viral clip afterward.

When asked if she could stray away from her type for someone like a rich soccer player, the Instagram model undeniably made her thoughts clear by rolling her eyes.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Speaking on her suburban upbringing, she then revealed that although she attended private and Catholic schools, she’s always had an attraction for guys who grew up in the streets.

Twitter users soon latched onto her comments, with some dragging the entrepreneur over her dating criteria.

“Jayda said she rather have a hood n***a wit a gun than to f**k wit a billionaire square soccer player and THAT’S where she completely lost me lol,” one user tweeted.

Jayda said she rather have a hood nigga wit a gun than to fuck wit a billionaire square soccer player and THATS where she completely lost me lol. — T (@igobyyt) December 2, 2022

Jayda insinuating only hood niggas carry guns shows how empty peoples brains really are 😭 — 🌻✨6✨ (@nothere2bsocial) December 2, 2022

“I think Jayda and women that think like her are slow. If you have been around men with guns, that’s the last thing you want,” another person also tweeted. “Especially if you are a woman with a lot to lose. I wish y’all would stop pushing toxicity onto our next generation of women.”

I think Jayda and women that think like her are slow. If you have been around men with guns, that’s the last thing you want. Especially if you are a woman with a lot to lose. I wish y’all would stop pushing toxicity onto our next generation of women. — 🇬🇭 (@BellaBizzyBody) December 2, 2022

Jayda is a airhead… Since when did owning a gun make you a hood nigga? — Yaya (@SayaBrasi) December 2, 2022

Joking about Cheaves’ interview clip, one user later penned on the platform, “Jayda said you need a gun charge and a twin bed for her to look at you. Good luck out there fellas.”

Jayda said you need a gun charge and a twin bed for her to look at you. Good luck out there fellas — biggz cares if don’t nobody else care. (@Biggz_91) December 2, 2022

No stranger to going viral, Cheaves also made the rounds on social media in October.

Candidly stating that she slept with Lil Baby, her child’s father and on-again-off-again boyfriend, after their first date, she comparatively received mixed reactions on social media at the time.

Further sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation, she was recently spotted out with the “It’s Only Me” rapper while grabbing dinner at Nobu.

What are your thoughts on Cheaves’ ideal partner? Sound off in the comments below with your take.