Lil Baby‘s third studio album, It’s Only Me, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the Atlanta rapper’s third album to do so. The album moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

It’s Only Me was released on October 14, two years after the release of his previous album, My Turn, which moved 197,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The new project features appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty across its 23-song tracklist.

Despite the album’s success, Baby says that he doesn’t plan on releasing a deluxe version of It’s Only Me, and instead would prefer to get a jumpstart on his next project.

“I’m not going to try to do a deluxe. I’m just going to let that rock out, let that be it. I think I just want to go on and get it out there,” Baby stated during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “I had [the fans] waiting so long, I don’t even want to prolong it no more. Go on and knock this whole It’s Only Me out, and come on out with another album.”

Check out Baby’s It’s Only Me below.

