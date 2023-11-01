Summer Walker Shares Adorable Halloween Photo Shoot With Her Kids

Every celebrity treats Halloween differently. Some, like Tyga, take it as an opportunity to embrace the horror side of the holiday. He shared a photoshoot of a scary accurate Hellraiser costume earlier this week. Others like Lil Nas X try and take the opportunity to shock people as much as possible. After initially sharing an impressive Little Richard costume he showed off a second fit, a bloody tampon. But Summer Walker seems to have taken the most wholesome approach possible to celebrating the holiday.

Yesterday, she took to social media to show off just how adorable her family is in their Halloween fits. She shared a Dr. Suess themed photoshoot with her three children that fans are eating up. In the post she's dressed up as The Cat In The Hat and her children are Things 1, 2, and 3 respectively. As is often the case whenever Walker posts her children, she blurred their faces out. Despite explaining in the past why she does that, fans continue to rage about it in the comments. Dozens of fans commented for the sole purpose of expressing their distaste with her decision to protect her children's identities. Check out the family photo shoot and fan reactions in the comments below.

Summer Walker's "Cat In The Hat" Halloween Look

Some other wholesome family Halloween activities got people talking about Summer Walker for entirely different reasons. She took her family to a pumpkin patch to celebrate the holiday and some adorable photos of it were shared online. But fans were quick to notice that her ex, Lil Meech was along with them.

Meech and Walker had a short but drama-filled relationship earlier this year. The pair flamed out quite dramatically amid cheating allegations not that long ago but it seems they've already begun reconciliation. Social media sleuths online already believe they've uncovered enough evidence to prove the pair are back together. What do you think of Summer Walker's family Halloween photo shoot? Let us know in the comment section below.

