Summer Walker Poses With Lil Meech Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Lil Meech shared a picture of himself hanging out with Summer Walker on Instagram, Monday night, amid rumors of their reconciliation. The post comes after the two were spotted spending Halloween weekend together.

Fans on social media were not happy with Walker's decision to get back with Lil Meech. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the picture, one fan wrote: "Are we really surprised? Everytime she judges other people over something, she does the exact same thing after. That's karma atp." Another wrote: "The way y’all brag about going back to these men that dog y’all out is cr*zy as hell. Having a man is not that serious."

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Attend The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Walker and Meech first split over the summer amid rumors of the BMF actor's infidelity. Footage had surfaced online of him entering a woman's apartment from a Ring video doorbell camera. In response, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man.” Regardless of the explanation, it seemed like Walker didn't buy it. Check out the latest picture of Walker and Meech together below.

Summer Walker Poses With Lil Meech

Shortly afterward, she ranted on social media about disloyalty in their relationship. “It’s just cr*zy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f*ck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote in August. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple's relationship status on HotNewHipHop.

