- UncategorizedSZA's "Kill Bill" Among Bill Nye's Top Songs Of 2023The "SOS" track came in just behind his own theme song.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Leads The Way With The Most Grammy Nominations, "Kill Bill" Nabs Song Of The Year NodSZA's impressive 9 nominations lead all artists.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsSukihana Roots For Rekindled Romance, Shuts Down Summer Walker's Suggestion To Reunite With Kill Bill"Now go call Bill," Summer Walker told Suki.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMegan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rock Matching "Kill Bill" Halloween CostumesThe famously macabre couple went as The Bride and schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSZA's "Kill Bill" Video Almost Had Uma Thurman Cameo, Vivica A. Fox ClaimsApparently the TDE artist's team took some time in contacting Fox for the visual because they were waiting on Thurman.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Earns First No. 1 Song Of Her Career With "Kill Bill"Following a highly praised remix from Doja Cat, the TDE singer deserves a lot of props for this milestone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Channels Uma Thurman In "Kill Bill"Kim K shined with her latest look.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Love For Her Rapping Skills On SZA's "Kill Bill" RemixAfter critics doubted that she'd ever return to the mic, fans on Twitter expressed that Doja Cat absolutely killed the competition on her verse.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSZA Taps Doja Cat For "Kill Bill" Remix: ListenSZA and Doja Cat team up to kill their exes together.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureSZA's "SOS" Continues Its Record-Breaking RunThe TDE artist's sophomore release has now spent an astounding nine weeks holding down the No.1 spot.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Is Ready For Another "Kill Bill" Film After SZA VisualShe's ready for another "Kill Bill" close-up after starring in SZA's music video inspired by Tarantino's hit franchise.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSZA Drops "Kill Bill" Music VideoSZA's "Kill Bill" music video also stars Vivica A. Fox from the Quentin Tarantino 2004 film.By Jada Ojii
- MusicSZA Teases "Kill Bill" Music Video Featuring Vivica A. FoxVivica A. Fox will star in the upcoming music video for SZA's fan favorite, "Kill Bill." By Aron A.