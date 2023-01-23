There have been mentions of yet another installment in the Kill Bill franchise, and Vivica Fox is here for it. The veteran actress was featured in the first in the series, albeit briefly, as her character was gunned down by The Bride (played by Uma Thurman). Recently, SZA released the music video to her single “Kill Bill,” and the visual was not only inspired by the movie but hosted a feature from Fox.

“Quentin, let’s go!” she told Variety when questioned about a new Kill Bill film. “Absolutely! They say it’s gonna be my daughter growing up, so I know he’s gonna figure out some kinda way. I’m gonna be like, in a flashback or somewhere.”

She also joked about telling her fictional daughter not to try the cereal box move her character executed. “It ain’t gon’ work! It didn’t work for your mama, so don’t you try that.”

“I’d love to work with Quentin, I’d love to work with Uma again,” Fox also said. “It was a lot of training, but awesome.”

The actress further shared that she hasn’t discussed the possibilities with Tarantino just yet. When asked who she would pick to play her daughter in the phantom future Kill Bill film, Fox named Zendaya.

“She’s killing the game, but dream cast would be Zendaya.”

