SZA is revving up to release a new video for a fan-favorite off of her sophomore album, S.O.S. The TDE songstress debuted the trailer for the single, “Kill Bill” earlier today through TheShadeRoom, who obtained an exclusive clip. Given the song’s title, it appears that SZA is staying true to Quentin Tarantino’s concept, especially since she landed one of the stars of Kill Bill to appear in the video. Vivica A. Fox, who starred in Kill Bill Vol. 1, will make a cameo in the music video.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 05: Sza performs during the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“THANK YALL !! It’s a song based on the movie… hence the video Lmaooo try not to think too hard . KEEP STREAMING KILL BILL,” SZA commented under The Shade Room’s post.

So far, SZA hasn’t shared a release date for the music video but it appears to be coming soon. And it couldn’t arrive at a better time. The song, along with “Nobody Gets Me” was chosen as the album’s lead singles and will be pushed to radio.

The trailer for “Kill Bill” also comes on the heels of a historic milestone in SZA’s career. The singer’s held the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks straight. This week, her album sold 125K units, preventing Taylor Swift’s Midnights from reclaiming the top spot on the chart.

While SZA will likely spend the foreseeable future promoting S.O.S., fans could look forward to catching her live this winter. The singer will hit the road for the S.O.S tour, beginning in February. Check the tour dates here and check the trailer for “Kill Bill” below.