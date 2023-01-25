It’s been nearly two months since SZA released her latest album, S.O.S. The project continues to carry the same momentum it did when it first dropped. The 23 song tracklist produced many favorites but the one record earning the most amount of attention is “Kill Bill.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: SZA performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

As the song continues to gain steam on Billboard and Spotify charts, the singer shared a new acoustic version. SZA shared a stripped down rendition of “Kill Bill” this morning, which contains production from Carter Lang and Rob Bisel.

Earlier this month, SZA unveiled the official visuals for the single, including a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who starred in the original movie. In fact, Fox said that she was interested in starring in another Kill Bill film following her appearance in the music video.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: (Editorial Use Only) SZA performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Though SZA hasn’t unveiled official plans for a deluxe edition, the acoustic version of “Kill Bill” is a little treat for fans ahead of her forthcoming tour. The St. Louis singer will launch the S.O.S tour this February in Columbus, OH before concluding the 19-date tour with back-to-back shows in Inglewood.

Make sure you check out SZA’s acoustic version of her hit record, “Kill Bill” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone