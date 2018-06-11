acoustic
- SongsSZA Shares Stripped Down Version Of "Kill Bill"Listen to an acoustic rendition of SZA's "Kill Bill." By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Readying His Spanish, 80s, & Acoustic AlbumsTory Lanez promises that fans will be rewarded for their loyalty, confirming that a "flood" of new music is about to be unleashed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Spanish, Acoustic, & 80s AlbumsTory Lanez is gearing up for the most versatile string of releases of his career, inviting fans to vote what type of project they want to see first. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSummer Walker Delivers Stunning Cover Of Don Toliver's "No Idea"Summer Walker performs an acoustic cover of Don Toliver's "No Idea."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's "Circles" Covered By Camila Mendes Of "Riverdale"Mac Miller's memory lives on with a stripped-down cover of "Circles," courtesy of Riverdale's Camila Mendes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSummer Walker Covers Drake's "Summer's Over Interlude"Summer Walker debuts a rough cover of Drake's "Summer's Over Interlude."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Bieber Strips Down "Intentions" For Acoustic VersionJustin Bieber releases the acoustic version of his hit single "Intentions," leaving Quavo out of the equation.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSummer Walker Releases Live Band Version Of "Body" For Valentine's DaySummer Walker has released an alternate version of her song "Body" for Valentine's Day, which features a live backing band instead of the original production.By Lynn S.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Lil PeepMGK sings along to a cut off the latest posthumous Peep album. By Noah C
- MusicLizzo Sings The Lusty Blues In Passionate "Tiny Desk Concert"Lizzo strips down her sound in an intimate & impressive Tiny Desk display. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJohn Mayer Links With Lil Nas X For "Old Town Road" AcousticJohn Mayer busts out the six-string for "Old Town Road."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHalsey Shares Stripped-Down Rendition Of Frank Ocean's "Solo"Halsey pays homage to Frank Ocean's dulcet tones. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsTayla Parx Shares "Me Vs. Us" Acoustic RemakeTayla Parx issues an update to her track.By Milca P.
- NewsShawn Mendes Taps Khalid & Jessie Reyez For "Youth Remix"Shawn Mendes, Khalid, and Jessie Reyez bring the impressive harmonies. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMac Miller Covers Billy Preston's 1974 Hit "Nothing From Nothing"Mac Miller summoned the soul of the seventies. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentSecurity Guard Documenting His Farts Is The Latest "Florida Man" To Go Viral"Paul Flart" documents his gas on a daily basis for 6 months, thanks to Instagram.By Devin Ch
- MusicErykah Badu Is At Her Soulful Best For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series: WatchErykah Badu invades NPR headquarters with her musical troupe.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby Begins Jimmy Kimmel Performance From His Emerald Green MercedesWatch Lil Baby's spirited performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!By Devin Ch
- MusicJorja Smith Absolutely Stuns During Jaw-Dropping NPR Tiny Desk ConcertJorja Smith puts on a stellar performance for NPR's Tiny Desk series.By Alex Zidel