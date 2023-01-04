It’s been nearly a month since SZA blessed us with her new album, and it’s still in rotation. The latest from the TDE songstress emerged at the top of December following demands from fans. Although she frequently expressed her frustrations with her label and the music industry at large, the album’s outcome was certainly worth the wait.

After spending a third week atop the Billboard 200, her team reportedly chose the first two singles for radio. According to Hip-Hop N More, SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” and the fan-favorite, “Kill Bill,” will be pushed to radio. The latter currently stands at the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global charts. Plus, she also hinted at a music video for the single.

2023 is evidently starting off on the right note for SZA and it appears that this momentum will continue throughout the year. SZA revealed plans to hit the road this February alongside Omar Apollo. However, the upcoming run will be particularly special for the CTRL singer since it’s her first arena tour. SZA’s heading across North America — including two dates in Canada — beginning in Columbus, Ohio. From there, she’ll head out to major cities like Chicago, NYC, ATL. Finally, she’ll close out the tour in Los Angeles.

Despite the anticipations surrounding the project and the success that followed its release, SZA had her doubts surrounding the project. She explained that she wasn’t sure if the public was going to embrace her growth and maturity as an artist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: SZA attends the SNL after party at Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant on December 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

“It’s my first album in five years, so I’m ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life,” she explained to PEOPLE. “Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time.”

Regardless, SZA did her thing on S.O.S and we’re excited to hear what her live show will consist of.

[Via] [Via]