As we enter into Fall, better known as cuffing season, some have suggested that Kehlani is now single. The songbird has been blissfully in love with girlfriend 070 Shake, and they haven’t been shy about showing their affections. Fans speculated that the two entertainers were seeing each other long before they verified their romance. Since that time, they have put their love on display, but it has recently been suggested that the couple is no more.

It’s clear that Kehlani’s dedicated fanbase keeps up with their every move, and recently, the singer raised their hand when a DJ asked if there were any newly single people in the club.

Kehlani was standing next to the DJ when they initially seemed apprehensive about putting their hand in the air. When they did so, several fans in the crowd screamed at the news.

A Twitter user shared a clip of the moment and told their followers that “we can stop playing detective” about the singer’s relationship status. Kehlani nor 070 Shake have not stated publicly that they are no longer together, but this video is enough confirmation for some.

Check out the brief clip below.