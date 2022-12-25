Tragedy shocked the comedy world and New Orleans this Christmas Eve. A shooting took place outside a grocery store in the city’s Central Business District, and a stray bullet struck and killed comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities believe Montrell was not the intended target. According to reports, he was sitting in his car in a parking lot of Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Moreover, the shooting interrupted Christmas shopping and rush hour traffic.

NOPD confirmed the man shot & killed outside a Rouses on Baronne was Brandon Montrell aka "Boogie B." We’re told Montrell arrived in New Orleans from Los Angeles earlier in the day.



He was a comedian & was known for his New Orleans history lessons. https://t.co/nH5uy5tv83 pic.twitter.com/vvSHOHCxrc — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) December 24, 2022

Afterwards, Montrell’s family released a statement via their attorney to NOLA.com. His mother, Sherilyn Price said, “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet. He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences.”

Furthermore, police released two surveillance camera photographs of two suspects, along with a getaway car and a woman they’d like to speak to. However, authorities haven’t reported any arrests or further developments in this case. Despite the case’s unclear and shocking nature, the news spread and many shared their condolences to his Instagram page.

“You will be thoroughly missed my beloved brother,” wrote comedian, producer, and Emmy winner Ron C. “Thank you for the great memories. was looking forward to us going on road and watching our dreams come true. Thank you for always supporting me and my family. Love u bro!”

“He was definitely my children’s Santa,” added Mia X, legendary First Lady of No Limit Records.

Boogie B’s career and work brought joy and laughter to so many in his community and beyond. Moreover, he worked to make a name for himself from a young age, when he got his nickname due to his dancing and rapping ability. Furthermore, some of his influences include Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Martin Lawrence, and Rudy Ray Moore.

Later in his career, Montrell would move to the West Coast after finding success in Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York. Also, he starred in Into the Dark, Boosters, and his hit viral show New Orleans Hood History.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in this developing story. Rest In Peace Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

[via]