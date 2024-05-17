Sexyy Red Reveals Her Baby Daddy Read Through Her Texts With Chief Keef

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have quickly become frequent collaborators. The pair have already teamed up four times in the span of just a few months. It began last year with a pair of Red's songs "Bow Bow Bow" and "Ghetto Princess" which each sport a feature from Keef. He's has Red on board for two more songs so far this year starting with "DAMN SHORTY" from his DIRTY NACHOS project with Mike WiLL Made-It and again on "Grape Trees" from his highly acclaimed new album Almighty So 2. But not everyone is happy with how close the pair have become.

In a recent tweet, Sexyy Red told an eye-catching story. She revealed that while she was in the hospital for her pregnancy earlier this year, the father of her baby read through her texts with Keef. "Dat time I was in the hospital havin contractions and my bd went thru me and chief keef messages and smack da dawg sht outta me" her post reads. Fans in the comments have mixed feelings on the post. "Gettin smacked up in the delivery room is wicked work … laughing about it is crazy tho 😂" one of the top comments on the post reads. "So we slapping pregnant women right before labor now Crazy 🥱😴" another comment asks. Check out the full variety of fan reactions below.

Sexyy Red's Hilarious Chief Keef Story

The frequent collaborations between the two MCs have led fans to an idea. Many took to social media to call for a full collaborative mixtape between the pair. Red has been releasing music pretty frequently in the past year. She dropped a full mixtape, a deluxe edition that added an entire new album's worth of songs, and multiple features in 2023. She turned right around and got back to it in 2024.

