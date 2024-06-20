Sexyy Red Jokingly Claims She's Done With Chief Keef After He Flirts With King Von's Sister

Sexyy Red was just having a bit of fun.

This has been a great start to the year for both Sexyy and Chief Keef. The latter dropped off Almighty So 2 which was a fantastic return to form. Meanwhile, Sexyy gave us In Sexyy We Trust which is full of slaps. These artists are hitmakers, and while they may come from different eras, they certainly understand each other's approach to music. Hopefully, we get more collaborations from them, in the future.

That's why it was funny for fans to see Sexyy Red cursing out Keef on her Instagram story last night. Why was she doing this? Well, because the rapper was seen flirting with King Von 's sister Kayla B, in her Instagram comments section. Kayla B and Chief Keef having been going back and forth online as of late, and Sexyy began to catch on. This subsequently led to her telling Keef that she was done with him. Although she did so in a sarcastic way that shows she was not being serious.

