Sexyy Red Jokingly Claims She's Done With Chief Keef After He Flirts With King Von's Sister

2024 Governors Ball
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Sexyy Red was just having a bit of fun.

Sexyy Red is one of the biggest women artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, this is thanks to a plethora of viral singles that have showcased just how much of a hitmaker she is. She has delivered some truly impressive songs so far, and her albums have also been pretty massive. Furthermore, the artist has been able to develop friendships with industry titans like Drake and Chief Keef. In fact, her relationship with Chief Keef is one that will stand the test of time.

That's why it was funny for fans to see Sexyy Red cursing out Keef on her Instagram story last night. Why was she doing this? Well, because the rapper was seen flirting with King Von's sister Kayla B, in her Instagram comments section. Kayla B and Chief Keef having been going back and forth online as of late, and Sexyy began to catch on. This subsequently led to her telling Keef that she was done with him. Although she did so in a sarcastic way that shows she was not being serious.

Sexyy Red And Chief Keef Are Best Friends

This has been a great start to the year for both Sexyy and Chief Keef. The latter dropped off Almighty So 2 which was a fantastic return to form. Meanwhile, Sexyy gave us In Sexyy We Trust which is full of slaps. These artists are hitmakers, and while they may come from different eras, they certainly understand each other's approach to music. Hopefully, we get more collaborations from them, in the future.

Let us know what you think of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef as a duo, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two can run hip-hop in 2024? What do you think of their collaborations together so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

