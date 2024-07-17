Sexyy Red Reveals What To Expect From Chief Keef Joint Album

We need it soon.

Sexyy Red is not slowing down. She's become one of the hottest stars in hip-hop over the last few years. Part of the reason is her chemistry with established stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj. That being said, Red seems to have the most in common with Chief Keef. The two rappers linked up on the 2023 hit "Ghetto Princess," and have gotten along famously ever since. Now, it seems, Red and Keef are capitalizing on their chemistry by recording an entire joint album.

Sexyy Red dropped the bombshell of an announcement during a recent interview at Wireless Festival. "That’s my boo," she said, when asked about Chief Keef. "We droppin’ an album soon. Yeah, for sure. We be workin." Red assured fans that she already has multiple records with Keef in the stash. When asked what she could say about the joint album, Red broke down what the overall vibe is going to be. "We just be on some money sh*t, some cars sh*t, f*ck these h*es, buy some clothes and keep your hair done," she asserted.

Sexyy Red And Chief Keef Have Multiple Collabs

A joint album between Sexyy Red and Chief Keef has been a long time coming. The two have been in each other's orbit for years, and even sparked dating rumors back in June. Kayla B, the sister of the late King Von, posted photos of herself kissing Keef. Sexyy Red responded by posting photos of herself in bed with the Chicago rapper's jewelry. Despite the rumors, Red maintains that she and Keef have more of a sibling relationship. "Dis just my favorite brudda," she wrote alongside photos of her and Keef on IG.

That being said, Sexyy Red led fans to question whether there was something more serious going on between her and Chief Keef. Lord Jamar recently went off on Red during an interview, claiming that she looked "icky and hot." The St. Louis rapper clapped back at Jamar by writing "Ask @chieffkeeffsossa do I stink." Regardless of what the situation is between the two rappers, their ability to make catchy songs is undeniable. They have four collabs under their belt, and it sounds like they're going to have a lot more soon.