Sexyy Red Denies Rumors That She Will Cancel Tour Due To Low Sales

According to Sexyy Red, the fact that she's with an independent promoter is prompting sabotage from the larger tour corporations.

Sexyy Red is among the many artists taking their talents on the road this year, joining other hip-hop tours as must-see entertainment for 2024. But it seems like not everyone agrees, or at least, that's what certain reports online indicated recently concerning the Sexyy Red 4 President tour. Moreover, per The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, the run of shows is facing pretty low sales, and rumors spread that it might be canceled outright. Well, don't fret, Redheads (if that's their Stan name, of course): the St. Louis MC recently took to Twitter to deny any sort of cancelation.

"My fans are buying tickets we're doin just fine," Sexyy Red tweeted on Monday (July 8). "We not cancelling no tour dis cancelling s**t all cap [two cap emojis]. Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling s**t. I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets."

Sexyy Red Says She Isn't Canceling Her Tour & Claims Sabotage From Big Touring Companies

But Sexyy Red isn't the only one defending her artistry and career, as MC Lyte recently explained why she thinks Sexyy gets too much hate. "Nothing that we see is really new," she expressed. "And so, you know, we've all lived through the advent of 'My Neck, My Back.' Trina, Kim, Foxy... You know, so we lived that. So nothing surprises us, I don't think. As an artist, as a creator, everyone's always pushing the limits and the boundaries. But also, she didn't pop out of a planet. She came from a neighborhood where this is how they speak to one another, this is how they communicate. And so this is definitely art imitating life. I think it's important for people to know that it appears to me that she's being herself. Whenever you're being yourself, how can anybody argue with that?"