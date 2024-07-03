Druski Says Sexyy Red & Tyla Could Both “Get It” After Rubi Rose Breakup

Druski recently weighed in on Tyla being named Best New Artist at the BET Awards instead of Sexyy Red.

Last month, Rubi Rose announced that she was officially single following a short-lived fling with Druski. Since then, the two of them have both been seen out and about, appearing unfazed by the unexpected split. Over the weekend, for example, Druski popped out for the 2024 BET Awards. On the carpet, he was asked about the breakup, though he was sure to keep his response as vague as possible. "Hey man... Aye, that what they said, you heard that? Now I say, man, I don't know, man. You know, I'm just here blessed and highly favored, man, you know," he said.

Now, however, he appears to have his eye on a couple of other female celebs. TMZ recently asked him and DJ Drama to weigh in on Tyla taking home the award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards instead of Sexyy Red. After the awards show, many of the "Pound Town" performer's fans insisted that she was "robbed" of the title. DJ Drama seems to agree, and while Druski didn't give a concrete answer, he was sure to show love to both of them.

Druski & DJ Drama Weigh In On Best New Artist Debate After BET Awards

"She was fine as hell I'll tell you that," Druski said of Sexyy Red. "[Tyla's] fine too. They both could get it, f*ck it." As for DJ Drama, he said that while he thinks Tyla is "dope," he definitely believes the award should have gone to Sexyy Red. Neither Sexyy Red nor Tyla have addressed the debate at the time of writing, though the St. Louis-born rapper seemed relatively unbothered by the loss.

