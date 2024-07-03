Druski Says Sexyy Red & Tyla Could Both “Get It” After Rubi Rose Breakup

BYCaroline Fisher487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Druski plans got Lattends the 55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
Druski recently weighed in on Tyla being named Best New Artist at the BET Awards instead of Sexyy Red.

Last month, Rubi Rose announced that she was officially single following a short-lived fling with Druski. Since then, the two of them have both been seen out and about, appearing unfazed by the unexpected split. Over the weekend, for example, Druski popped out for the 2024 BET Awards. On the carpet, he was asked about the breakup, though he was sure to keep his response as vague as possible. "Hey man... Aye, that what they said, you heard that? Now I say, man, I don't know, man. You know, I'm just here blessed and highly favored, man, you know," he said.

Now, however, he appears to have his eye on a couple of other female celebs. TMZ recently asked him and DJ Drama to weigh in on Tyla taking home the award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards instead of Sexyy Red. After the awards show, many of the "Pound Town" performer's fans insisted that she was "robbed" of the title. DJ Drama seems to agree, and while Druski didn't give a concrete answer, he was sure to show love to both of them.

Read More: Druski Tried To Stop DJ From Playing "Not Like Us" At BET Awards Party

Druski & DJ Drama Weigh In On Best New Artist Debate After BET Awards

 

"She was fine as hell I'll tell you that," Druski said of Sexyy Red. "[Tyla's] fine too. They both could get it, f*ck it." As for DJ Drama, he said that while he thinks Tyla is "dope," he definitely believes the award should have gone to Sexyy Red. Neither Sexyy Red nor Tyla have addressed the debate at the time of writing, though the St. Louis-born rapper seemed relatively unbothered by the loss.

What do you think of DJ Drama claiming that Sexyy Red should have won Best New Artist at the BET Awards instead of Tyla? What about Druski claiming that they both could "get it"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Druski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
BET Awards 2024 - Red CarpetRelationshipsDruski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split7.9K
2024 BET Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsSexyy Red Fans Insist Tyla "Robbed" Her Of Best New Artist Title At BET Awards2.8K
BET Awards 2024 - Red CarpetRelationshipsDruski Tried To Stop DJ From Playing "Not Like Us" At BET Awards Party1156
Invest Fest Afterparty Hosted By Rubi RoseRelationshipsRubi Rose’s Sheer Bra & Booty Shorts Leave Fans Drooling At Paris Fashion Week10.8K