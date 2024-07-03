Druski Tried To Stop DJ From Playing "Not Like Us" At BET Awards Party

BYElias Andrews1156 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Druski attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
He's definitely not team Dot.

Druski and Drake go way back. The comedian made an appearance in the music video for Drake's 2021 smash "Laugh Now, Cry Later." When Druski made jokes about Young Money boss Birdman in 2023, the 6 God stepped in and advised him to be careful. They appear to have each other's back, as far as major celebrity figures go. Druski kept this streak of loyalty alive on June 30, when the comedian tried to get a DJ to stop playing a Drake diss during a BET Awards after party.

The IG footage sees Druski motion towards the DJ and give him a cut-off sign. Despite his efforts, though, Kendrick Lamar's number one single, "Not Like Us," continues to play. It might not have worked, but Druski was asking a DJ to stop playing Lamar in Los Angeles, so it was going to be an uphill battle. It was worth a shot, at least for him. Druski has maintained that he supports Drake throughout the K. Dot battle, but this is the first time fans have gotten to see this support in action. Part of the reason Druski is indebted to the 6 God is because he gave the comedian a huge look early on in his career.

Read More: LeBron James Shocks Kai Cenat And Druski By Calling During Live Stream

Druski Was Seen Trying To Cut The After Party DJ Off

Druski recounted the experience of meeting Drake during a 2022 interview with Billboard. He jokingly compared it to meeting the President. "I’m sitting in a room, and they’re like, 'Drake will come and talk to you.' People are coming in and checking on me and I’m like, 'Alright. Where’s he at?' He comes in with like a fleet of security," Druski recalled. The comedian then went on a tangent about Drake's scent. "You smell this dude before he even walks in the room," he noted. "So I’m like, 'What the hell is that smell? Like, the whole room has this heavenly smell to it. Cologne don’t even smell like that. I’m like, 'What the hell? Did they spray something in this whole room?'"

Drake has given Druski his flowers in return. He hopped on Instagram Live with Druski shortly after the release of Certified Lover Boy to show off his Toronto mansion. He also joked about things going downhill after the album, despite it being certified platinum. "It’s really been downhill after the album dropped," he quipped. "I’m not going to lie. It’s been slow motion. It’s been a bit of a downward spiral." While these words appear more prophetic in light of recent events, the point stands: Druski and Drake are tight. It's going to be a long summer of hearing "Not Like Us" for both of them.

Read More: Druski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImageMusicDruski Shares Why He's So Terrified Of Drake's Bodyguard34.8K
2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 SummitMusicDruski On Birdman Beef: "Your Idols Turn To Rivals"2.6K
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourMusicLeBron James Shocks Kai Cenat And Druski By Calling During Live Stream3.2K
BET Awards 2024 - Red CarpetMusicDruski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split7.9K