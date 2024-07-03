Druski Tried To Stop DJ From Playing "Not Like Us" At BET Awards Party

He's definitely not team Dot.

Druski and Drake go way back. The comedian made an appearance in the music video for Drake's 2021 smash "Laugh Now, Cry Later." When Druski made jokes about Young Money boss Birdman in 2023, the 6 God stepped in and advised him to be careful. They appear to have each other's back, as far as major celebrity figures go. Druski kept this streak of loyalty alive on June 30, when the comedian tried to get a DJ to stop playing a Drake diss during a BET Awards after party.

The IG footage sees Druski motion towards the DJ and give him a cut-off sign. Despite his efforts, though, Kendrick Lamar's number one single, "Not Like Us," continues to play. It might not have worked, but Druski was asking a DJ to stop playing Lamar in Los Angeles, so it was going to be an uphill battle. It was worth a shot, at least for him. Druski has maintained that he supports Drake throughout the K. Dot battle, but this is the first time fans have gotten to see this support in action. Part of the reason Druski is indebted to the 6 God is because he gave the comedian a huge look early on in his career.

Read More: LeBron James Shocks Kai Cenat And Druski By Calling During Live Stream

Druski Was Seen Trying To Cut The After Party DJ Off

Druski recounted the experience of meeting Drake during a 2022 interview with Billboard. He jokingly compared it to meeting the President. "I’m sitting in a room, and they’re like, 'Drake will come and talk to you.' People are coming in and checking on me and I’m like, 'Alright. Where’s he at?' He comes in with like a fleet of security," Druski recalled. The comedian then went on a tangent about Drake's scent. "You smell this dude before he even walks in the room," he noted. "So I’m like, 'What the hell is that smell? Like, the whole room has this heavenly smell to it. Cologne don’t even smell like that. I’m like, 'What the hell? Did they spray something in this whole room?'"

Drake has given Druski his flowers in return. He hopped on Instagram Live with Druski shortly after the release of Certified Lover Boy to show off his Toronto mansion. He also joked about things going downhill after the album, despite it being certified platinum. "It’s really been downhill after the album dropped," he quipped. "I’m not going to lie. It’s been slow motion. It’s been a bit of a downward spiral." While these words appear more prophetic in light of recent events, the point stands: Druski and Drake are tight. It's going to be a long summer of hearing "Not Like Us" for both of them.